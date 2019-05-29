Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 24 days ago

Kyuhyun thinks he's the best ballad singer in SM Entertainment

Super Junior's Kyuhyun talked about the best ballad singers in SM Entertainment.

On the May 28 airing of MBC FM4U's 'Kim Shin Young's Hope Song at Noon,' Kyuhyun agreed with the statement, "I'm the best in ballad at SM," and said, "I have strong self-love. But now I think about it, Taeyeon is also good. Chen too. Chen has taken the baton from me and he's doing well."


Kyuhyun also talked about Sung Si Kyung as the singer he admires. He expressed the wish to have a collaboration, saying, "I suggested a duet but he hated it. He said why a duet with two guys but I'm continuously trying (to convince him)."

noraini_zainal_a72 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

He is 100% absolutely right

jojomomo545 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

Well, he's not wrong. 😊

