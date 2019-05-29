Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa 24 days ago

Netizens find a hilarious still shot in anime 'Detective Conan' of Kwanghee and Dongjun's lookalikes

Netizens once again found hilarious lookalikes of celebrities through media content.


On one online community forum, a netizen shared a post called: "Kwanghee is being accused of being the murderer.JPG"

In the post was a still shot from a scene in the Japanese anime series 'Detective Conan' (aka. 'Case Closed'), that showed two characters that looked vaguely familiar. Immediately, netizens noted that the left character accused in the scene looked like Kwanghee, and that Conan in the shot looked strangely similar to ZE:A's Dongjun!

Some of the comments below the post read: "LOLLLLL it cracks me up everytime I see it", "I can even hear Kwanghee screaming by looking at this", "OMG, why are you there, Kwanghee?", "Hey, wow, isn't it Daebak, OMG, they say that I'm the murderer, omg even if they could make a mistake, how can they make a mistake? It's such a riot, such a riot, such a daebak, really" (mimicking Kwanghee's verbal expression), "Hilarious...someone please laugh instead of me...I can't stop laughing"

Were you also able to make the immediate connection?

realsensasian404
24 days ago

Conan doesn't look like Dongjun, but I see Kwanghee tho haha

CROW
24 days ago

finally, a celebrity lookalike that's realistic! 😂

kwanghee seems like such fun, really~


