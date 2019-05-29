ATEEZ release mischievous group concept photo for 1st potential title track 'Illusion'!

Rookie boy group ATEEZ is returning this summer as a mischievous band of youths, with their upcoming 3rd mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All'!

In their latest group concept photo against a vivd, blue background, the ATEEZ members seem puzzled by something in front of them. The colorful concept photo above goes along with ATEEZ's 1st potential title track option, "Illusion".

For their 3rd mini album comeback, ATEEZ will have fans voting for their comeback title track between two options - "Illusion" and "Wave". If you missed a chance to catch a performance preview of both potential title tracks, you can watch both below! After deciding which track you want to be ATEEZ's comeback song, you can visit here to cast your vote until this the boys' comeback date - June 10 at 6 PM KST!

