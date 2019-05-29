BoA reveals new alluring teaser image for her comeback

BoA is here with another alluring teaser image for her upcoming comeback - looking perfect in her glamorous blue eyeliner, an elegant blue top to match, as well as chic sunglasses and an elegant, frilly scarf!

Back on May 29, BoA launched a fun word puzzle via SMTOWN's official SNS, hinting at her comeback. Fans have discovered the following, hidden key words in the word puzzle: "BoA", "June Fourth", and "Feedback".

Stay tuned for even more updates on BoA's first domestic comeback of 2019!