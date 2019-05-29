Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

41

10

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 days ago

BoA reveals new alluring teaser image for her comeback

AKP STAFF

BoA is here with another alluring teaser image for her upcoming comeback - looking perfect in her glamorous blue eyeliner, an elegant blue top to match, as well as chic sunglasses and an elegant, frilly scarf!

Back on May 29, BoA launched a fun word puzzle via SMTOWN's official SNS, hinting at her comeback. Fans have discovered the following, hidden key words in the word puzzle: "BoA", "June Fourth", and "Feedback"

Stay tuned for even more updates on BoA's first domestic comeback of 2019!

  1. BoA
6 2,250 Share 80% Upvoted

3

elfinkyy182 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

YES QUEEN WE AWAIT YOUR PRESENCE.

Share

0

Doudino0 pt 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

1. BOA

2. June fourth

3. Feedback

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,734
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,253

allkpop in your Inbox