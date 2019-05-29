'Rookie Officer Goo Hae Ryung' unveils first character images for Shin Se Kyung and Cha Eun Woo

The new MBC drama 'Rookie Officer Goo Hae Ryung' has unveiled its first batch of photos.

On May 29 KST, MBC finally released three images for the characters played by Cha Eun Woo and Shin Se Kyung. As the male and the female lead, Cha Eun Woo and Shin Se Kyung radiate in these individual and couple shots, looking heavenly as they are dressed in Korean traditional garments.

This new historical drama is about a female police officer and a second prince. Set to premiere in July, the drama has already begun gaining attention for its themes involving social justice and breaking gender stereotypes. Are you excited for the storyline?

