We love when our favorite idols give fans Easter eggs to hunt regarding their latest and greatest releases. Sometimes idols do this purposefully, but other times they accidentally spoil a song, dance, or their comeback without even realizing it! We, as fans, appreciate the risk these idols take in leaking bits and pieces of their comebacks for our enjoyment- so here are 7 times idols spoiled their comebacks:

7. EXO Sehun

Sehun is the king of spoilers. He always is finding a way to drop hints and go against SM's demands that he doesn't spoil EXO's upcoming comebacks and releases. In this video, he shows snippets of an MV, but he's been known to hint at things in interviews or on his Instagram.

6. MONSTA X Wonho

When Wonho was broadcasting on VLIVE, he had some music playing in the background during his stream. Luckily for fans, once the song Wonho was playing ended, a song from MONSTA X's new mini album at the time, which ended up being what we now know as "Deja Vu" began to play and caused Wonho to panic and turn it off. His nervous laughter makes this spoiler funny and memorable!

5. Dreamcatcher Yoohyeon

Dreamcatcher's Yoohyeon spoiled fellow member SuA's point dance from the "PIRI" choreography prior to the song's release. What makes this spoiler so hilarious is the face that the other girls pretty much tackle Yoohyeon off screen to get her to stop leaking their comeback!

4. SEVENTEEN

Talk about a group that loves to spoil everything! New songs? Comebacks? Anything and SEVENTEEN will spoil it. They drop so many hints that Carats spend time trying to figure out what's a hint and what isn't! At this point, it's comical to believe that their next comebacks will be released spoiler-free.

3. TWICE Tzuyu

TWICE Tzuyu intentionally spoiled "Yes or Yes" during a live stream. During this VLIVE, TWICE celebrated "TT" hitting 400 million views. The girls were discussing eyelid tape and Tzuyu said to Dahyun: "Will you do it? Yes or yes?" Nayeon and Chaeyoung were shook to their core by the blatant leak!



2. GOT7 Youngjae

Youngjae sang part of a track off Flight Log: Departure while playing with Coco and it literally triggered the entire group. Watch GOT7's (particularly Mark and Bambam) reaction to Youngjae's big mouth!

1. Red Velvet Wendy

Red Velvet's Wendy has one of the most iconic slips of the tongue ever when it comes to comeback spoilers. Wendy directly mentioned a summer comeback, only to backtrack and try to recover, which turned her into a fumbling mess. The rest of the group's awkward laughter shows they probably made fun of her for spoiling the summer comeback after the interview was over!