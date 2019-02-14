Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 13 hours ago

Red Velvet's Irene responds to rumors about Kim Jong Un being her fan

Red Velvet's Irene addressed rumors involving North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

On the February 14 airing of SBS' 'I'll Win You Over With My Channel,' Irene was asked about her experience performing at the historic North Korea concert last year. 

MC Kang Ho Dong also mentioned how rumors about Kim Jong Un being a fan of Irene sparked after he was seen standing next to her in a group photo. Regarding this, Irene said, "It's not true."


She explained, "We abruptly took the photo in a chaotic manner after our performance. It just happened to be that way when we took the picture," and clarified she was coincidentally pushed towards him and there was no special meaning on her location in the photo. 

Irene also stated, "I found out (about the issue) after I came back to Seoul."

rc101 13 hours ago 2
13 hours ago

I hope she her doubled her security. North Korea has a habit of kidnapping people....like that actress Choi Eun-hee

T_ara_Sone_Blink 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

That’s right, state sanctioned kidnapping including actresses and performers has been going on for years there

hytgfre 13 hours ago 0
13 hours ago

pink_oracle 12 hours ago 1
12 hours ago

crookedshanks 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

I love how you can see her purposefully leaning away from him!

Avni_Sharma 13 hours ago 2
13 hours ago
It had to be that way since the beginning lol the notion of Kim Jong Un being Irene's fan seemes so funny and weird haha
ExoWeAreOneOT12 11 hours ago 1
11 hours ago

I don't think he even know who she lool

Avni_Sharma 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

maybe haha

Cydney 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

I understand why Irene is saying that he isn't her fan; it's because she's embarrassed. I still have to disagree with her. I had never heard of that actress Choi Eun Hee, but when I heard that Red Velvet was going to North Korea I was really fearful that the fat retard had a crush on Irene and would try to kidnap her. There was just something strange about Red Velvet being chosen over all the other girl groups. Not that they aren't good, I just had this strange feeling about the whole thing.

orionluna 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

i feel lie with situations like these, it's be better to keep your mouth shut all together. never know who you might offend regardless.

MidnightKpop 11 hours ago 0
11 hours ago

I wouldn't be announcing NKorea's chubby boy is your fan if I was you. It's the same as if Red toupee wearing Prez Douche Trump is a fan of you. Both eewwww!

krell 13 hours ago 0
13 hours ago

https://www.allkpop.com/article/2018/11/inside-north-korea-s-dynasty-ngc-tv-sunday-nov-18-2018-4-episodes-4-hrs
"Inside NORTH KOREA's Dynasty" ; National Geographic Channel (NGC) TV ; SUNDAY ; Nov. 18, 2018 ; 4 Eps (4 Hrs) In case anyone wants to learn some N.KOREA history. KIM JONG IL (the FATHER, and NOT the SON = KIM JONG UN) is the one that did KIDNAP the S.KOREAN 'Movie Star' citizens. And held them prisoner in N.KOREA for many years.

krell 13 hours ago 1
13 hours ago
The RED VELVET live performance ; was REMOVED *completely* from N.KOREA TV Broadcast to 'common' N.K citizens. My GUESS would be due to the performance CLOTHING Fashion that RED VELVET was wearing it. Too much 'skin showing' (their legs ; thighs) and like that. The N.KOREAN women are VERY BIG on wearing LONG PANTS mostly. Or some sort of 'PRIM SKIRT' type fashion. Their N.K Female Pop Music Group dresses in that manner (prime skirt ; like AIRLINE stewardess). Which, IF that RED VELVET wanted to be on N.K TV ; they should have dressed that way (prim AIRLINE stewardess).
krell 13 hours ago 0
13 hours ago

https://www.allkpop.com/article/2018/04/north-korean-broadcast-edits-out-red-velvets-performance

http://time.com/5103724/north-korea-moranbong-band-winter-olympics/

krell 13 hours ago 0
13 hours ago

(NOT Trolling) ... I keep wondering IF that SEOHYUN (SNSD) = "QUEEN of PEACE"
could be ELECTED to some SIGNIFICANT POLITICAL OFFICE (wItness TRUMP in USA).

ExoWeAreOneOT12 11 hours ago 1
11 hours ago

didn't even know this happened , why do they not send trot groups , sending red velvet to such important event , it could have case trouble them singing dumb dumb and other songs that give headach , should have choose singers who sing songs that fit older people ears not kpop

Avni_Sharma 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

In case you're unaware of which sings RV performed, it was Red Flavour and Bad Boy. Also, they were praised for their modern dancing and beautiful vocal skills. Kindly don't diss them without being actually aware of the event.

