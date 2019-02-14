Red Velvet's Irene responds to rumors about Kim Jong Un being her fan

Red Velvet's Irene addressed rumors involving North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

On the February 14 airing of SBS' 'I'll Win You Over With My Channel,' Irene was asked about her experience performing at the historic North Korea concert last year.

MC Kang Ho Dong also mentioned how rumors about Kim Jong Un being a fan of Irene sparked after he was seen standing next to her in a group photo. Regarding this, Irene said, "It's not true."





She explained, "We abruptly took the photo in a chaotic manner after our performance. It just happened to be that way when we took the picture," and clarified she was coincidentally pushed towards him and there was no special meaning on her location in the photo.

Irene also stated, "I found out (about the issue) after I came back to Seoul."

