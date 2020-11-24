4

Woo!ah! break out in 'Bad Girl' MV

Woo!ah! have dropped their music video for "Bad Girl".

In the MV, Woo!ah! are ready to break out themselves and their adorable animal companions. "Bad Girl" is the title track of their second single album 'Qurious', and it's about wanting to live your own way as a bad girl.

Watch Woo!ah!'s "Bad Girl" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

