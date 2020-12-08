Fly to the Sky's Hwanhee reminisces in 'Season I Loved You' special clip

Fly to the Sky's Hwanhee has revealed a special clip for "Season I Loved You".
Hwanhee released the track late last month, and he's now released a special black-and-white music video. "Season I Loved You" is a touching ballad about wanting to turn back time to a romantic time in summer.
Listen to Hwanhee's "Season I Loved You", and let us know what you think in the comments below.
