Check out Winners of 'The Fact Music Awards'!

The winners of the 'THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS' have been revealed!



'The Fact Music Awards' brings together fans and artists by recognizing the artists who've been important figures in the Korean Wave and allowing participation from fans through the program and festivals. On December 12, Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo hosted the awards ceremony, which was held with no audience due to the pandemic.



Take a look at the list of winners below.

===



[Daesang (Grand Prize)]

BTS







[This Year’s Artist]

BTS | Seventeen | MONSTA X | Super Junior | Kang Daniel | Hwa Sa | IZ*ONE | TWICE | GOT7 | NU'EST | MAMAMOO







[TMA Popularity Award]

Super Junior







[Global Hottest]

ATEEZ | The Boyz | Stray Kids | (G)I-DLE







[Next Leader]

ENHYPEN | CRAVITY | Weeekly







[Worldwide Icon]

BTS | Seventeen







[Best Performer]

Jessi | TXT | ITZY







[Listener’s Choice]

BTS





[Fan N Star Choice Award Individual Prize]

Hwang Chi Yeol



[Fan N Star Choice Award Singer Prize]

Super Junior







[Fan N Star Most Voted Individual Prize]

Hwang Chi Yeol



[Fan N Star Most Voted Singer Prize]

Super Junior



[Fan N Star Trot Popularity Award Prize]

Lim Young Woong



[Fan N Star Best ADS. Award (Aesthetic Best)]

Lim Young Woong



===

Congrats to the all winners!