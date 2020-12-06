'Silver Quarantine Lady' becomes hot topic as '2020 MAMA' takes preventive measures against COVID19



The 'Silver Quarantine Lady' of '2020 MAMA' is unexpectedly making headlines.

The '2020 MAMA', which took place in Seoul on December 6, has taken unforeseen methods in order to prevent the spread of COVID19. Although every award show has vowed to create a safe environment this year, the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' has employed a completely new figure to exercise stricter protocols.

Their method was to hire a disinfector, dressed in a silver bodysuit and covered from top to bottom with a face shield and a mask. It was difficult not to notice the figure, as the lady appeared center stage in between the awarding process. She carried the actual machine and disinfected the area around the podium, intervening before the presenters.

2020 MAMA 시상식이 수상소감 후 방역하는 모습. 마스크 쓰거나 가림막 설치하는 게 낫지 않나? 소독약을 너무 가까운 거리에서 분사하면 호흡기로 다 들어가지 않나? 실루엣이 다 드러나도록 타이트한 의상을 꼭 입혀야 할 이유가 있나? 이런 식의 방역하는 시늉이 대체 무슨 의미가 있는지 모르겠다. pic.twitter.com/Cgxrq1KsTl — 밀 (@803page) December 6, 2020

Although viewers were glad to see efforts being made, some scratched their heads in regards to the "strange onesie" and wondered if such outfit was necessary. Others also questioned whether the disinfecting machine was safe for the presenters and artists who would breathe in the air soon afterwards. Meanwhile, most figured that the act was probably harmless, while feeling "sorry" for the 'Silver Quarantine Lady' for having to wear such a tight suit.

Check out some comments below. What was your initial reaction to the now-legendary 'Quarantine Lady' of '2020 MAMA'?

"Can SHE breathe??"

"OMG i don't mind the bodysuit shape itself but the color...she looked like an aluminum wrap"

"There were times the 'MAMA' presenters wore all gold too"

"I understand they were trying make it look futuristic but maybe she should have just worn a full hazmat suit lol"

"She's from Mars"

"Was it a trophy concept?"

"She's like the 'MAMA' version of the Oscars trophy..."

"Yes, this is real K-prevention"

"I still like the way 'MAMA' was trying to show their sincerity in preventive measures"

"I was more interested in the silver lady than in the presenters lol"





