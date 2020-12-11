Actor Kim Seon Ho praises 'Start-Up' co-stars Suzy & Nam Joo Hyuk

Actor Kim Seon Ho praised his 'Start-Up' co-stars Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk.



Kim Seon Ho's fancafe recently apologized for users writing negative posts about his co-stars, and the actor himself spoke up about both Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk in an interview with Newsis.



On Suzy, he revealed, "Suzy is an actor who has outstanding concentration and amazing acting skills. She completed her acting calmly in every moment because of her focus. She's an actor who has the ability to lead the mood on set cheerfully, so I was also able to complete my scenes happily."



As for Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho said, "Nam Joo Hyuk is a very good actor and dongsaeng. Thanks to him, I learned a lot throughout, and he made it so enjoyable for me that I remember only smiling at every moment. As he always has a lot of bright ideas and wit during filming, I enjoyed the moments filming with him."



Have you caught up on 'Start-Up' yet?

