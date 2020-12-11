8

Posted by germainej

Actor Kim Seon Ho praises 'Start-Up' co-stars Suzy & Nam Joo Hyuk

Actor Kim Seon Ho praised his 'Start-Up' co-stars Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk.

Kim Seon Ho's fancafe recently apologized for users writing negative posts about his co-stars, and the actor himself spoke up about both Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk in an interview with Newsis. 

On Suzy, he revealed, "Suzy is an actor who has outstanding concentration and amazing acting skills. She completed her acting calmly in every moment because of her focus. She's an actor who has the ability to lead the mood on set cheerfully, so I was also able to complete my scenes happily."

As for Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho said, "Nam Joo Hyuk is a very good actor and dongsaeng. Thanks to him, I learned a lot throughout, and he made it so enjoyable for me that I remember only smiling at every moment. As he always has a lot of bright ideas and wit during filming, I enjoyed the moments filming with him."

Have you caught up on 'Start-Up' yet?

okay, I get it, the second lead was better than the first lead in your opinion, but honestly, what's the point of hating not only the characters, but the actors? Like everytime I see a discussion on Start-Up there is always a handful of people who are bashing Nam Joon Hyuk (and sometimes Suzy)... Nam Do San and Han Ji Pyeong are CHARACTERS not actual people there is NO reason to get so fired up about this! Yes, you can think JP is a much better fit for DM than DS but attacking the actors?! WHY?! It's not like attacking them would give you the end you want, it doesn't mean the writer will create an alternate ending, it's not like DM and JP will suddenly become real people who start dating... I'm sorry for ranting, but the little attacks on Nam Joon Hyuk and Suzy have become very aggravating....

For all those Kim Seon Ho fans who have still appreciated/respected the other actors, THANK YOU! I hope you enjoyed the drama as much as I did :)

Actors praise their co-workers all the time, but I believe KSH felt an extra need to distance himself from the dumbass people who don't know how to separate their fantasies from reality and spit nonsenses to the air without caring whom they affect. I guess this pandemic wasn't the only desease in 2020. Intolerance, disrespect and lack of empathy took over and there's no damn vaccine for it.

