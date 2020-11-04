Park Ji Hoon makes an escape in 'Gotcha' MV

Park Ji Hoon has dropped his music video for "Gotcha"!



In the MV, Park Ji Hoon finds himself captured by a powerful squad before he makes his escape. "Gotcha" is the title song of his first full album 'Message', and it's about aiming to get someone's heart.



Watch Park Ji Hoon's "Gotcha" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

