Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Natty is the epitome of cute and lovely in 'Teddy Bear' teaser

Natty has dropped her MV teaser for 'Teddy Bear'!

In her latest video teaser, Natty continues her cute, playful theme with the colorful background and cute rooms. Natty made her official debut with "Nineteen" this past May under Swing Entertainment, and she'll be dropping her second single 'Teddy Bear' on November 12 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Natty and check out the teaser above.

The bear was eating soap? Meaning it had been using obscene language?

