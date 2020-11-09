woo!ah!'s Wooyeon gets 'Qurious' in two different concept images for comeback

woo!ah! has released their first individual member teaser.

The girls will be coming back with their second single 'Qurious', and the first member's teaser to be revealed is Wooyeon's. She went for a 'bad girl' theme in one photo and a 'punk princess' theme in the other. The title song of this single will be called "Bad Girl", so this gives more of an insight into what the girls' concept will be like.

Check out the teasers below. woo!ah!'s second single will drop on the 24th at 6PM KST.