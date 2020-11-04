EXO's Chen surprises fans in first military photo since enlistment

EXO's Chen surprised fans in the first military photo since his enlistment.



On November 4, the military revealed photos of their new recruits, and fans spotted Chen smiling brightly among his fellow soldiers.



The EXO member enlisted for his mandatory military service this past October 26, and he's serving as an active-duty soldier. He's expected to be discharged in 2022.



In other news, Chen and his wife welcomed a baby this past April.



