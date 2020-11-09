Jamie releases dreamy MV teaser for comeback track 'Apollo 11' feat. Jay Park

Jamie (Park Ji Min) has released a dreamy new MV teaser for her comeback single, "Apollo 11" feat. Jay Park!

This will mark Jamie's first new music release in approximately 2 months, since her single "Numbers" feat. Changmo released in September of this year. So far, the MV teaser above features Jamie, a vintage audio tape, an astronaut, and a dark, foggy forest, all accompanied by a groovy R&B beat.

Look out for the full release of Jamie's "Apollo 11", out on November 11 at 6 PM KST!