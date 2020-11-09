The concept that fans want SM Entertainment to do again for a girl group

Recently, many Korean netizens have been discussing what they want SM Entertainment to do again.

One netizen posted on an online community a post with the title "What quite a lot of people want SM to do again". The post included photos of SM Entertainment's legendary girl group Girls' Generation.

The netizen stated that many other netizens want to see SM Entertainment release another girl group with the classic innocent girl group concept. The netizen stated that while some state that the innocent girl group concept is not popular these days when entertainment companies are concentrating on overseas fans, there are still some netizens who want to see a girl group with the early concept of Girls' Generation.

Girls' Generation rose to fame with their innocent beauty and the classic K-pop girl group concept. They have also solidified their spot as the best girl idol group of their time as they boasted of the perfectly synchronized choreography and exceptional singing skills.

Many Korean netizens have agreed that Girls' Generation is the best girl group that debuted at the time and is one of the best idol groups in history. However, some netizens have also agreed that it's not the innocent concept that brought the girl group to fame but it was the charm of Girls' Generation themselves that allowed them to become popular.

Netizens' Comments:

"I think netizens just want to see Girls' Generation again. Not that they want to see another group do the innocent concept."

"To be honest I would look up the girl group if they said they are similar to Girls' Generation."

"I think Girls' Generation's 'Into The New World' is legendary. It's still popular today."



"I wouldn't mind another concept like the earlier Girls' Generation."



"I think there are a lot of mid-small agencies who release girl groups with that concept so no need for SM to release."

"I remember Girls' Generation being a group with diverse concepts, not just the innocent concept."



"I just miss Girls' Generation."



"I really like that classic refreshing and innocent concept."

