5

1

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Check out the first teaser for new Seezn variety series 'ASTRO's One Thousand and One Nights'

AKP STAFF

ASTRO will be greeting viewers soon with their very own Seezn variety series, 'ASTRO's One Thousand and One Nights'. 

The variety stars the 6-members of ASTRO and comedian Kim Soo Yong, with Kim Soo Yong taking on the character of a tyrannous king. Under Kim Soo Yong's rule, the ASTRO members, dressed up as 6 princes, must make him laugh or face death!

'ASTRO's One Thousand and One Nights' premieres this coming November 16 at 6 PM KST via KT's Seezn, airing every Mondays and Tuesdays afterward. Will you be watching?

  1. ASTRO
0 372 Share 83% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND