Check out the first teaser for new Seezn variety series 'ASTRO's One Thousand and One Nights'

ASTRO will be greeting viewers soon with their very own Seezn variety series, 'ASTRO's One Thousand and One Nights'.

The variety stars the 6-members of ASTRO and comedian Kim Soo Yong, with Kim Soo Yong taking on the character of a tyrannous king. Under Kim Soo Yong's rule, the ASTRO members, dressed up as 6 princes, must make him laugh or face death!

'ASTRO's One Thousand and One Nights' premieres this coming November 16 at 6 PM KST via KT's Seezn, airing every Mondays and Tuesdays afterward. Will you be watching?