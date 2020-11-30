A Pink's Eunji channels strong emotions in cover performance of Huh Gak's 'The Person Who Once Loved Me'

Play M Entertainment has dropped another cover performance celebrating Huh Gak's 10-year debut anniversary!

On November 30 KST, the agency revealed a live performance video of A Pink's Eunji performing an emotional rendition of Huh Gak's 2012 single "The Person Who Once Loved Me." As long-time labelmates, Eunji and Huh Gak have collaborated quite a few times, having released a number of singles together, including "Short Hair," "Break Up to Make Up," "Bada Ocean.wav," "Knowing We're Going to Break Up," and "Let You Go."

The video is a part of an ongoing cover project celebrating Huh Gak's anniversary with covers from his labelmates. Other artists to included in the project are rock band Bandage, VICTON, and Eunji's A Pink groupmate Hayoung. The project will end with a video of Huh Gak performing his 2011 single "Hello."



Meanwhile, Eunji recently also lent her vocals to the 'She's My Type' OST with the single "How's Your Night."

Check out the cover performance above!