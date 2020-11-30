Lucy joins growing number of K-Pop artists receiving COVID-19 testing after performing at 'Inkigayo'

Lucy has recently been tested for COVID-19.



On November 30 KST, it was revealed that all four members of the Mystic Story band were tested after it was confirmed that another idol who had performed on the November 29 episode of SBS's 'Inkigayo' tested positive for the virus. Results for their testing are planned to come out on December 1.



Meanwhile, Lucy joins a growing number of acts who participated in the 'Inkigayo' episode taking precautionary action. Other artists currently who have received testing and are currently quarantining as they await their results include TREASURE, AKMU, BTOB 4U, CNBLUE, Bling Bling, NCT, and aespa, as well as the 'Inkigayo' MCs.