A Pink's Eunji performs new song from 'She's My Type' OST in special live video

A Pink's main vocalist has lent her voice to another OST song!



On September 27 KST, Eunji revealed her new song "How's Your Night" for Daum webtoon 'She's My Type's OST.‘ The track is a cover of indie singer J_ust's single of the same name, which appeared on his 2017 album 'O_ne.' Unlike the original, Eunji's version incorporates the harmonies of rich instruments like violin and piano. The sweet love song captures the emotions of the main character as she looks up at the night sky and wonders what the object of her affection is doing right now.



To commemorate the song's release, Eunji starred in a live performance video of the song, sweetly singing in a room resembling a single person's bedroom.



Check out the performance above!