TOO bring back TVXQ's 'Rising Sun' for a special relay dance with 'M2'

TOO has performed for M2's famed relay dance video.

For M2's official YouTube channel, TOO danced to TVXQ's 'Rising Sun', a song they had performed during the 1st round of 'Road To Kingdom'. As a retrospective series, 'Relay Dance Again' brings back the famous covers of idols, such as fromis_9's "So Hot" (Wonder Girls) and ATEEZ's "Growl" (EXO). In the comments, fans are happy to see these legendary performances continue to live on through these special dance videos.

What do you think of TOO's relay dance for "Rising Sun"?