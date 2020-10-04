Former SECRET member Song Ji Eun signals new music release in the fall

Former SECRET member Ji Eun has announced a new music release.

As a former vocalist from SECRET, Ji Eun is signaling another solo comeback since her last official promotions in July 2020. The '4 SEASONS PROJECT' is a comeback project that consists of four different releases, with the next one naturally being an autumn project.

Titled 'Bloom', her upcoming release will be a warm treat for her fans. Based on the schedule above, the new release has been set for October 22, followed by a photo exhibition opening and an online concert on November 7.

Stay tuned for updates!

