2

1

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Former SECRET member Song Ji Eun signals new music release in the fall

AKP STAFF

Former SECRET member Ji Eun has announced a new music release.

As a former vocalist from SECRET, Ji Eun is signaling another solo comeback since her last official promotions in July 2020. The '4 SEASONS PROJECT' is a comeback project that consists of four different releases, with the next one naturally being an autumn project. 

Titled 'Bloom', her upcoming release will be a warm treat for her fans. Based on the schedule above, the new release has been set for October 22, followed by a photo exhibition opening and an online concert on November 7.

Stay tuned for updates!

  1. Ji Eun
0 375 Share 67% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND