Netizens smile at BTS's Jungkook who stood by V to catch him from falling while roller skating

Netizens are talking about an adorable moment between Jungkook and V.

For the grand finale of Jimmy Fallon's #BTSWEEK, the group performed "Dynamite" on a set designed as a roller rink! Based on the behind-the-scenes footage, fans noticed how Jungkook continued to stand by V as the member was struggling to find balance.

On a popular online community forum, a netizen wrote: "Jungkook looks like a parent who has just let his newborn swim in the waters for the first time..."

형아 넘어질까봐 뒤에서 계속 봐주는중

진짜 머냐.. pic.twitter.com/OplTrvCgiq — 동화 (@fairytale_EHEH) October 3, 2020

Indeed, when V slipped and almost hurt himself, Jungkook caught him from the back and safely minimized the impact. Even afterwards, Jungkook continued to trail behind V, making sure that he didn't suffer from another fall.

As fans discussed this moment, some likened the pair to Bambi and Thumper from the animation!

taekook as bambi and thumper pic.twitter.com/LYYU73iUSW — athy₇ (@jeonlvr) October 3, 2020

Their clothes also reminded some of the Heinz sauce, with V being the ketchup and Jungkook the mustard.

Some netizen comments include:

"They are my healing pair....they are like little kids but also like affectionate parent and child"

"Bunny and Bambi!!!"

"Heinz LOL"

"They must be so proud to have raised Jungkook as such a fine boy"

"So kind...Jungkook...I'm so touched T_T"

"It makes me smile just to look at this"

"My kids.....they are looking after one another"

"SO CUTE!!!!!!"