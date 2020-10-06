Super Junior's Ryeowook greets fans with his first YouTube cover video since his dating news last week, singing 'On A Sleepless Night'

Super Junior's Ryeowook has returned with a new YouTube cover video - his first new post since his dating news last week with former girl group member Ari.

Back on September 30, both Ryeowook and Ari's sides confirmed with various media outlets that the two stars recently began dating, after being close sunbae-hoobaes for a while. The news also came around the time Ryeowook wrapped up his latest musical production, 'Gwangyeom Sonata'. After the news went public, Ryeowook dedicated a message to fans via Super Junior's official fan platform 'Lysn', relaying his apologies and also promising to do his best in his Super Junior promotions.

Now, Ryeowook has resumed his YouTube activities with a brand new cover of a Korean R&B classic - Moon Myung Jin's "On A Sleepless Night"! Listen to Ryeowook's killer vocals above.