Pengsoo surprises netizens by perfectly paroding Trot singer Na Hoon Ah

Recently, EBS's star character Pengsoo surprised netizens as he perfectly parodied the Trot singer Na Hoon Ah!

On October 5, Pengsoo uploaded a video with the title 'Peng Hoon Ah Launch Show' on his official YouTube channel, 'Giant Peng TV'.

In the video, Pengsoo is seen transformed into the trot singer Na Hoon Ah to show off a 'Special South Korea Pengsoo' episode. Pengsoo sang the new song from Na Hoon Ah titled "Mr. Tes".

Many netizens were surprised by Pengsoo's singing skills! Some even commented on an online community, "I came to laugh at the parody but got so shocked by how good it was", "I thought this was just a parody but he's just too good lol", "Pengsoo should release a trot album", and "He should sing a duet with the original singer."





Many were impressed with the production team who prepared this parody so quickly as well. Na Hoon Ah recently held a concert on September 30 on KBS 2TV, which received high viewer ratings.