STAYC's last two members Yoon & Sumin blow you away with their visuals in their pre-debut teaser films

Upcoming new rookie girl group STAYC, produced by Black Eyed Pilseung, has revealed pre-debut prologue films of their final two members Yoon and Sumin!

Just like in Sieun, ISA, Seeun, and J's prologue films released earlier this week, Yoon and Sumin confidently blow viewers away with their stunning visuals. Member Yoon is introduced as part of STAYC's maknae-line, born on April 14, 2004, while Sumin was born on March 12, 2001. Meanwhile, Black Eyed Pilseung's first ever rookie girl group is made up of 6-members, set to debut this coming November 12. The group's name means "Star To A Young Culture".

Have you been keeping up with STAYC's pre-debut teasers?