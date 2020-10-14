CIX finally announce the release date of their delayed comeback with 'Jungle' after Bae Jin Young's full recovery

CIX are finally able to return as a full group once again with the release of their delayed 3rd mini album, 'Chapter 3: Hello, Strange Time'!

Originally, CIX's comeback was scheduled for this past summer, after the group began teasers for their 3rd mini album on June 3. The boys excited fans with a series of moody concept teasers for their newest title track "Jungle". However, in the midst of CIX's comeback preparations, member Bae Jin Young unfortunately suffered an ankle injury, forcing the boys to delay their album release.

Now, Bae Jin Young is fully recovered and back to his promotions! As you can see in CIX's newly updated schedule plan below, a second MV teaser for "Jungle" will be released this October 19, followed by an album preview on October 22, and a performance teaser clip on October 26.

CIX's long-awaited comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Chapter 3: Hello, Strange Time' and their title track "Jungle" is coming up on October 27 at 6 PM KST!