Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rapper Gary to release new mini album '2020'

AKP STAFF

Rapper Gary, also currently well-known by viewers as Ha Oh's dad on 'The Return of Superman', is making his comeback this week!

Gary's brand new mini album '2020' will be out this October 15 at 6 PM KST. This marks Gary's first official music release in a year and 2 months, with the mini album containing a total of 4 new tracks. Gary worked with his close musical friends/producers DJ Spray and L-Like for a mini album filled with moody genres perfect for the fall season. 

With the release of '2020' this week, Gary plans on kicking off more active promotions as a solo artist very soon.

thealigirl85,401 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

yay! it feels like it's been forever

Share
