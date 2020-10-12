TWICE unveil chic film concept teaser along with style and story version teasers of Nayeon

TWICE is almost ready for their comeback as they begin releasing teaser photos and film concept videos for individual members.

On October 13 KST, the girl group unveiled teaser content for member Nayeon. Teaser photos and the film concept teaser video were all produced in an editorial style as Nayeon poses for the pictorial.

In the two teaser photos, Nayeon is dressed elegantly in a black dress while she shows off more of a masculine charm wearing a suit jacket in the second teaser photo.

TWICE's upcoming album 'Eyes Wide Open' with their title track "I Can't Stop Me" will be released on October 26 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!



