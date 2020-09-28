6

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Fans can mark their calendars, Pentagon releases promotion schedule for their tenth mini-album 'WE:TH'

Pentagon is beginning to count down to the day of the release for their tenth mini-album 'WE:TH'.

On September 29th KST, the boy group unveiled the promotion schedule for their upcoming album. Previously, they revealed a teaser image with a daisy painted in a calligraphy style. The promotion schedule also shows the same aesthetically pleasing and calming photos of the daisies.  The schedule is written in a vintage-looking calendar and shows the teasers that will be released in the near future.

Pentagon's 10th mini-album will be released on October 12 at 6 PM KST. Until then, check out the schedule above and stay tuned for the upcoming teasers!

Yay i'm so excited!!!

Already pre-ordered both versions

