Oh My Girl's Arin melts hearts with her lovely charms + learns vegetable chopping tips from Heechul on 'Delicious Rendezvous'

On the October 29 broadcast of SBS's 'Delicious Rendezvous', Oh My Girl's Arin joined cast members Baek Jong Won, Yang Se Hyung, Super Junior's Heechul, Dongjun, and Yoo Byung Jae as the lovely female kitchen aid of the day!

On this day, Arin partnered up with Yang Se Hyung to play a little prank on Yoo Byung Jae as he was the last member to arrive for filming, loosening up the atmosphere. Afterward, the crew began exploring various dishes centered around the ingredient of the day, the red sea bream!

First, Arin received some valuable(?) tips on chopping and slicing vegetables from her sunbae Heechul. Here, the camera crew caused laughter by closing in for an unnecessary(?) close-up shot of Arin, covering the other cast members from appearing on the camera in the process.

Next, Yoo Byung Jae and Arin were tasked with pulling out the live red sea breams with their bare hands! Throughout the show, Arin charmed viewers with her lovely smile as she enjoyed delicious red sea bream sashimi, red sea bream stew, and more. Check out some clips of Arin from this week's 'Delicious Rendezvous' above and below!