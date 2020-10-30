BTOB's Eunkwang & Changsub make their entrance as hilarious alter ego characters Golden Axe & Silver Axe

BTOB's Eunkwang and Changsub have officially made their alter ego character debuts!

The two idols are currently starring as contestants in Mnet's ongoing web reality series, 'BooKae Contest' airing on YouTube. On this contest, various stars can audition as alter ego characters of themselves, performing in front of the show's judges including Yoo Se Yoon, Mommy Son, and Second Aunt Kim Davi.

Eunkwang and Changsub have decided to audition for the program as their official alter ego characters, Golden Axe and Silver Axe! In fact, this isn't the first time that the two BTOB members are greeting viewers as Golden Axe and Silver Axe, as the idols performed together with the stage names back in 2015.



Golden Axe and Silver Axe will be promoting as a trot duo. According to the two stars, they originally planned to promote as a trot duo 2 years ago before both members had to enlist for their mandatory military service.

In addition to playing up their trot genre, another aim of Golden Axe and Silver Axe is to get noticed by high-end, luxury fashion brands, becoming official ambassadors!



Check out the latest episode of Mnet's 'BooKae Contest' with Golden Axe and Silver Axe, below!

