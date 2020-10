TWICE's "More & More" has hit 200 million views on YouTube!



Just a couple of days ahead of their comeback, on October 24th, their latest release "More & More" surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. The music video was originally released on June 1st. The girls are coming back soon with their 2nd full album 'Eyes Wide Open' on October 26th, so stay tuned.



Congratulations to TWICE! If you haven't seen their music video, check out the video below.