Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former AOA member ChoA reveals lovely cover of BTS' 'Dynamite'

ChoA revealed a lovely cover of BTS' "Dynamite".

For her latest YouTube video, ChoA does her own rendition of BTS' upbeat, all-English track "Dynamite", which broke records. As previously reported, the former AOA vocalist started her YouTube channel 2 weeks ago, and it already has over 280,000 subscribers.

Watch her rendition of "Dynamite" by BTS above! Have you been keeping up with ChoA?

keulleo130 pts
It's good to know that she's back, I'm a fan of her since moya. Loving this cover as well as yuju.

javajava10 pts
good cover

