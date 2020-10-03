Former AOA member ChoA reveals lovely cover of BTS' 'Dynamite'

ChoA revealed a lovely cover of BTS' "Dynamite".
For her latest YouTube video, ChoA does her own rendition of BTS' upbeat, all-English track "Dynamite", which broke records. As previously reported, the former AOA vocalist started her YouTube channel 2 weeks ago, and it already has over 280,000 subscribers.
Watch her rendition of "Dynamite" by BTS above! Have you been keeping up with ChoA?
