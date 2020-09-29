Former AOA member ChoA gains over 250,000 subscribers within 10 days of opening her new YouTube channel

Former AOA member ChoA has returned to the entertainment industry after three years and is currently gaining the attention of many netizens!



ChoA gained much love as she made her debut with the girl group AOA. However, she had to leave the group due to health conditions in 2017, leaving fans disappointed. Since she left the group, she was not active at all in the entertainment industry.



Since then, there has not been much news of the celebrity. However, she recently signed a contract with Great M Entertainment, an agency founded by the former CEO of FNC Entertainment, and announced her comeback last month.



Then she gained the attention once again when she sang the OST for the KBS 2TV drama 'Men Are Men'. Then on September 19, ChoA opened a new YouTube channel updating her fans through the new platform.



ChoA began her YouTube channel by posting a cover of Maroon5's "Girls Like You". As fans began hearing the news of ChoA's activity on YouTube, the number of subscribers increased quickly.



Then ChoA uploaded a short video on September 26, saying, "I plan to show everyone the things I wanted to do and the things I like. Please support me and show much interest. I want to decide on the channel name with everyone."



Thereafter, ChoA's subscribers reached a number of over 250,000. Many netizens are excited to hear of ChoA's comeback and express their anticipation and excitement.





Not only that, but ChoA was also chosen as the model for the new game 'Element Nine' and was featured in singer Primary's new song "Cloud".



ChoA's agency revealed, "There have been many requests made for ChoA to appear in variety shows and model for advertisements as soon as news of her return was made public."

Many have high expectations for ChoA's return and have shown much support for the celebrity certifying her popularity.

