Ailee reveals track list for 5th mini album 'I'm'

Ailee has revealed a track list for 'I'm'.



Ailee is returning with her fifth mini album 'I'm' and title track "When We Were In Love", and she's now revealed the rest of her songs on the album. Alongside "When We Were In Love", there are "One Day Randomly", "Beautiful Disaster", "What's That", and "What If I".



'I'm' is set to drop on October 6 KST. Are you excited for Ailee's comeback?

