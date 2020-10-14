DRIPPIN make their entrance in debut spoiler

DRIPPIN have revealed their debut spoiler!



In the teaser video, the DRIPPIN members - Hyeop, Yunseong, Changuk, Dongyun, Minseo, Junho, and Alex - make their entrance as they jump into the air. Woollim Entertainment's upcoming boy group previously revealed their final cinematic teaser for 'Allegory of DRIPPIN'.



DRIPPIN are set to debut on October 28 KST.