3

1

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Upcoming boy group DRIPPIN finally unites for final 'Allegory of DRIPPIN' cinematic teaser

AKP STAFF

DRIPPIN is continuing the 'Allegory of DRIPPIN'!

On September 13 KST, the upcoming Woollim Entertainment group wrapped up their 'Allegory of DRIPPIN' video teaser series with a final 10-minute concept film featuring all seven members - Hyeop, Yunseong, Changuk, Dongyun, Minseo, Junho, and Alex.


In the teaser, each of the previously released teaser clips are stitched together to combine their narratives and help fans discover clues regarding the group's concept story. The video ends with the members joining together and exiting the darkness through a mysterious door that leads them to a different world full of light and surreal imagery. Each look prepared for the next chapter that lies ahead as they smash the boxes they carried with them on the ground.

Meanwhile, DRIPPIN is set to make their debut next month.

Check out the 'Allegory of DRIPPIN' and stay tuned for more about this exciting debut!

    1. DRIPPIN
    4 270 Share 75% Upvoted

    0

    nickybaenim-1,835 pts 34 minutes ago 0
    34 minutes ago

    [+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

    Share

    0

    babyhyerin101 pts 40 minutes ago 2
    40 minutes ago

    Gonna be honest here and say that the name is very badly chosen. I can't be the only one thinking this?

    Share

    2 more replies

    SHOW ALL COMMENTS

    allkpop in your Inbox

    New Message

    SEND