Upcoming boy group DRIPPIN finally unites for final 'Allegory of DRIPPIN' cinematic teaser

DRIPPIN is continuing the 'Allegory of DRIPPIN'!

On September 13 KST, the upcoming Woollim Entertainment group wrapped up their 'Allegory of DRIPPIN' video teaser series with a final 10-minute concept film featuring all seven members - Hyeop, Yunseong, Changuk, Dongyun, Minseo, Junho, and Alex.





In the teaser, each of the previously released teaser clips are stitched together to combine their narratives and help fans discover clues regarding the group's concept story. The video ends with the members joining together and exiting the darkness through a mysterious door that leads them to a different world full of light and surreal imagery. Each look prepared for the next chapter that lies ahead as they smash the boxes they carried with them on the ground.



Meanwhile, DRIPPIN is set to make their debut next month.

Check out the 'Allegory of DRIPPIN' and stay tuned for more about this exciting debut!