Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Black Swan drop striking debut MV teaser for 'Tonight'

AKP STAFF

Black Swan have revealed their debut music video teaser for "Tonight".

In the MV teaser, Black Swan reveal their striking concept and choreography for their debut track. "Tonight" is the title song of the girl group's first full album 'Goodbye RANIA', which drops on October 16 KST.

Watch Black Swan's "Tonight" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

eager_beaver2,049 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

"Goodbye RANIA" is just a really poor choice for an album name. If you rebrand the group and supposedly start from a clean slate, why reference the past group which was such a mess? Instead of an album to celebrate rebirth, it's named like a funeral album, as if the new members still have to mourn the past. They could have called the album, I don't know, for example Phoenix or A New Dawn or The First Step of Many, or anything that hints at a positive outlook on the future, instead of "Goodbye RANIA".

Rita20201,142 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

I know the company is trashy but I want them to do well, they're working hard...

