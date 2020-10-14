Black Swan drop striking debut MV teaser for 'Tonight'

Black Swan have revealed their debut music video teaser for "Tonight".
In the MV teaser, Black Swan reveal their striking concept and choreography for their debut track. "Tonight" is the title song of the girl group's first full album 'Goodbye RANIA', which drops on October 16 KST.
Watch Black Swan's "Tonight" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
