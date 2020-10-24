DRIPPIN drops album preview and tracklist for their debut mini-album 'Boyager'

DRIPPIN is getting ready to drop their debut mini-album 'Boyager'.

DRIPPIN, the Woollim Entertainment's rookie boy group, has just revealed an album preview and tracklist for 'Boyager' on October 25 at midnight KST via the group's official social media accounts. Their debut mini-album will feature a total of 6 tracks, including the title song "Nostalgia", "Boyager", "Overdrive", "Shine", "Dye", "Light".



DRIPPIN is scheduled to embark on their voyage with 'Boyager' on October 28 at 6 PM KST. Check out the album preview above and the tracklist below. Which song is your favorite?