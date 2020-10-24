0

0

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

JBJ95 teases their comeback with lyric posters for 'Jasmin'

AKP STAFF

JBJ95 has released another dramatic black and white teaser images for their upcoming comeback mini-album, 'Jasmin'.

The talented duo has released the second lyric poster ahead of their comeback on October 25 at midnight KST. In the latest lyric poster, it relays the message "You are like a rain shower, you pass through without giving me a chance to avoid, I get drenched and lost". Previously, the first lyric poster relayed the message "I was mesmerized by your flower-like voice."

Check out the first lyric poster below and the second lyric poster above. JBJ95's full comeback with their 4th mini-album is scheduled for this October 26 at 6 PM KST. Are you excited?

  1. JBJ95
0 221 Share Be the first to vote
Seolhyun, Jennie, Irene
The Curious Case of Seolhyun and Jennie
12 hours ago   45   35,875
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
1 day ago   112   48,628
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
2 days ago   172   90,829

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND