JBJ95 teases their comeback with lyric posters for 'Jasmin'

JBJ95 has released another dramatic black and white teaser images for their upcoming comeback mini-album, 'Jasmin'.

The talented duo has released the second lyric poster ahead of their comeback on October 25 at midnight KST. In the latest lyric poster, it relays the message "You are like a rain shower, you pass through without giving me a chance to avoid, I get drenched and lost". Previously, the first lyric poster relayed the message "I was mesmerized by your flower-like voice."

Check out the first lyric poster below and the second lyric poster above. JBJ95's full comeback with their 4th mini-album is scheduled for this October 26 at 6 PM KST. Are you excited?