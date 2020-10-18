Check out D-Crunch's highlight medley for 'Across the Universe'

D-Crunch is inching closer to their comeback.

The boys will be coming back soon with their new mini-album 'Across the Universe', and they've just released their highlight medley. The medley shows that the album will contain title song "Across the Universe" as well as "One Word", "Have A Good Young", "Flower Stand", and the instrumental version of "Across the Universe". "Across the Universe" is a hybrid trap song with a powerful sound. Hyunwoo, who is sitting out because of injuries, also recorded "One Word" and "Have a Good Young".

Check out the highlight medley above and get ready for their comeback on the 20th at 6PM KST.