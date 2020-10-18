1

Stray Kids announce first online concert in November

Stray Kids will be having their first online meeting.

The boys will be holding 'Go Live in Life' on November 12th at 3PM KST. It'll be an upgraded version of their 'District 9: Unlock' world tour last year, and they'll be adding to their setlist new songs "God's Menu", "Back Door", and more. Originally, the boys were supposed to have a 21-city world tour earlier this year, but had to cancel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stray Kids have been working hard to make this online concert a hit instead so STAYs can still enjoy their amazing concerts.

The show will air on 'V Live' on 3PM KST on November 22nd. Ticket information will be revealed later.

