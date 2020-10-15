B1A4's Gongchan is ready for love in the new teaser video for the title track "Like A Movie"

B1A4 is preparing to return to fans as they release more teaser material.

On October 16 at midnight KST, the boy group unveiled the individual teaser video of Gongchan. In the teaser video, Gongchan meets with a girl repetitively on the elevator. As the teaser progresses, the two seem to become closer as the teaser depicts a romance movie.

B1A4 will be making their comeback on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for the release of their album 'Origine,' which includes the title track "Like A Movie."