B1A4 members get romantic 'Like A Movie' in comeback MV teaser

B1A4 has revealed a new MV teaser for "Like A Movie".

As seen previously, the boy group has been unveiling individual comeback trailers for their new song. The group, now comprised of three members, has prepared a full-length 4th album titled 'Origine'. The highlight medley, which also feels like a vintage movie, gives fans a glimpse of the overall filmic concept.

In this new teaser, each members appear in a dreamy, romantic scene where they seek to relive the fantastical moments with their lover. Are you excited for B1A4's long-awaited comeback?

Stay tuned for the release of 'Origine' later today on October 19 at 6 PM KST.