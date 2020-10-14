B1A4 highlight all the tracks from their upcoming album 'Origine' in a medley teaser

The boys of B1A4 are making their long-awaited comeback in less than a week.

On October 15 at midnight KST, B1A4 unveiled the highlight medley teaser of their new album 'Origine.' They showed off all the twelve tracks in the album. Overall, the album gives off a more mature vibe with slow R&B genre tracks along with the soft ballad genre tracks. The album is packed full of songs to keep fans excited.

B1A4 will be making their comeback on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for the release of their album.



