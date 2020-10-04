7

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lee Min Ho becomes 1st Korean celebrity to have over 20M followers on both Instagram and Facebook

AKP STAFF

Actor and representing Hallyu star Lee Min Ho's Facebook and Instagram accounts have surpassed 20 million followers each, making him the very first Korean celebrity to secure this achievement.

His agency MYM Entertainment previously announced that Lee Min Ho's official Facebook page had achieved 20 million followers back on September 18 KST, then on October 4, his Instagram account followed suit. Each time, the agency celebrated by sharing congratulatory images for the star via their social media channels.

Meanwhile, the actor also has a strong presence on a number of social media platforms. On Chinese social media service Weibo, he has over 28.6 million followers, while on Twitter, he has over 3 million. 

Congratulations to Lee Min Ho on this social media milestone!

  1. Lee Min Ho
2 1,009 Share 88% Upvoted

1

Vitalkap7 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Wow! Congratulations, king of millions of hearts, with greetings from Russia!

Share

0

marimih25 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

this is very cool, congratulations to Lee Min Ho!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

The Top 10 Best Girl Group Comebacks of All Time
15 hours ago   40   13,955
The Top 10 Best Girl Group Comebacks of All Time
15 hours ago   40   13,955

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND