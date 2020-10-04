Lee Min Ho becomes 1st Korean celebrity to have over 20M followers on both Instagram and Facebook

Actor and representing Hallyu star Lee Min Ho's Facebook and Instagram accounts have surpassed 20 million followers each, making him the very first Korean celebrity to secure this achievement.



His agency MYM Entertainment previously announced that Lee Min Ho's official Facebook page had achieved 20 million followers back on September 18 KST, then on October 4, his Instagram account followed suit. Each time, the agency celebrated by sharing congratulatory images for the star via their social media channels.



Meanwhile, the actor also has a strong presence on a number of social media platforms. On Chinese social media service Weibo, he has over 28.6 million followers, while on Twitter, he has over 3 million.



Congratulations to Lee Min Ho on this social media milestone!