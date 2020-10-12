Dara says she might cry if all of the members of SHINee & 2PM came on as guests on 'Idol League'

STATV's 'Idol League' returns this week with a new and improved season 3!

Veteran idols 2NE1's Dara and BTOB's Eunkwang will be heading 'Idol League' season 3 as the program's newest MCs. In fact, Dara and Eunkwang recently wrapped up their first recording for 'Idol League' season 3, where they talked about the idol guests they wanted to invite the most on the show!

Dara said, "I want to see the idol teams that I promoted with, like SHINee and 2PM. Those guys are not all returning from military service. I really hope that when they finally make a comeback as a full group, they will come on this show. If I meet them again here, I might cry." Fellow MC Eunkwang nodded and commented, "I can totally relate. Right after I returned from the military, I debuted solo, and some idols who used to promote with me back in the day cheered me on, even though we weren't particularly friends. I really felt the camaraderie."

In addition, Dara and Eunkwang named rising idol groups that stood out in their eyes. Eunkwang, being a shareholder of Cube Entertainment, answered, "Of course it's Pentagon!" Dara likewise noted, "Of course, I am also paying close attention to our agency hoobaes, TREASURE. Up until WINNER and iKON, I was close and friendly with the hoobaes, but because there's such a big age gap between me and the TREASURE members, it's hard to approach them because I don't want to make them uncomfortable. Just like how bosses feel uncomfortable inviting their employees out for a meal."

Meanwhile, STATV's 'Idol League' season 3 returns this October 17 at 8 PM KST with first guests, ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha!

